Djokovic defeated the 43rd-ranked player in a tense match

The world's number one, Novak Djokovic, managed to overcome a challenging match against the 43rd-ranked player from Australia, Alexei Popyrin, advancing to the third round of the Australian Open 2024.

In the first set, the renowned Serbian took one game on Popyrin's serve and won 6:3. However, in the second set, Popyrin delighted the local audience by defeating Djokovic 6:4.

The third set turned out to be the most thrilling. At 5:4 on Djokovic's serve, Popyrin had three set points, but the Serbian managed to save them all and eventually won the tiebreak 7:4. Djokovic secured the decisive set without much trouble, winning 6:3.

This victory marked Djokovic's 30th at the Australian Open. In the third round, he will face the 32nd-ranked player in the world, Argentina's Tomas Etcheverry, who defeated Andy Murray in the first round and Gaël Monfils today.