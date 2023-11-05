VIDEO. Real Madrid legend burst into tears after Fluminense goal

Yesterday, the final match of the Copa Libertadores took place, featuring the Argentine team Boca Juniors and the Brazilian team Fluminense.

During Fluminense's winning goal, scored by John Kennedy in the 99th minute of extra time, the legend of Real Madrid, Marcelo, was noticed on the substitute bench. He couldn't contain his emotions and shed tears, realizing the proximity of another continental trophy in his career. Marcelo, a Brazilian, was substituted in the 80th minute for Diego Barbosa, who eventually scored the winning goal.

Marcelo is a product of Fluminense's youth academy and played for the club until 2007, when his contract was bought by Real Madrid for €6.5 million. He spent fifteen seasons with Los Blancos until he transferred to Olympiacos Piraeus as a free agent, where he had been playing for only six months before returning to his hometown club.

Prior to this trophy, Marcelo had only won one title with Fluminense when the club became the state champions of Rio de Janeiro in 2005.

Now, the former Real Madrid star has accumulated 27 trophies, with 25 won while playing for Los Blancos. His impressive trophy haul includes six La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey titles, five Spanish Super Cups, five UEFA Champions League trophies, three UEFA Super Cups, and four FIFA Club World Cup titles.