VIDEO. Ramos Scored All His Own Goals in Matches Against Sevilla

Yesterday, as part of the seventh round of La Liga, Barcelona faced Sevilla as the away team. The match ended 1-0 in favor of the Catalans, with the only goal scored by Sergio Ramos into his own net.

This own goal marked the third in the career of the Spanish defender. Before this, he scored own goals twice while playing for Real Madrid, and both goals were conceded in matches against Sevilla. It seems that the "Red and Whites" are the catalyst for Sergio Ramos' own goals. Recall that Sergio Ramos moved from PSG to Sevilla as a free agent before the start of the current season. Prior to PSG, where he spent two seasons, the Spaniard played for Real Madrid for sixteen seasons. He began his career at Sevilla in 2003, initially playing for Sevilla B and then moving to the first team the following season.

At the moment, Barcelona leads La Liga, but their closest competitors, Girona and Real Madrid, will face each other today and could surpass the Catalans. Sevilla is currently placed twelfth in the league table after seven matches.

