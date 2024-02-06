VIDEO. "Only for the Special One". Mourinho starred in an Adidas advert

The legendary Jose Mourinho has become the main character in another Adidas Predator boots advertisement.

In the new commercial, the Portuguese coach is seen sitting in his office wearing a balaclava, which he later takes off to reveal his new boots, placing his feet on the desk.

who else?



special one 🤝 preds pic.twitter.com/THzwdu6FKr — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) February 4, 2024

Previously, the Predator advertisement featured the new leader of Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham, who recently became the new face of the Adidas brand.

To recall, in mid-January, Mourinho was sacked of his duties as the head coach of AS Roma. He has yet to find a new club, although he has been in talks with Saudi club Al-Shabab.