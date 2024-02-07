RU RU NG NG
VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco

Football news Today, 15:46
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
The other day, there was a game in the selection for the Women's World Cup among 17-year-olds between the national teams of Niger and Morocco. There was no special struggle in this meeting: Morocco won with an indecent score of 11:0.

But even the numbers on the scoreboard pale in comparison with the goal that Niger conceded before the half-time whistle.

Niger's goalkeeper picked up the ball after a cross into her own penalty area. However, instead of bringing him into the game, put him on the corner of the goalkeeper's area in the hope that a teammate would launch an attack.

Quicker to navigate the situation was the opposing striker, who scored the goal.

"Do you think we can say the football career of the Niger U17 goalkeeper is over before it started?" one user on social media reacted. But there are also those who reacted much harsher.

The episode is indeed as disastrous as it is for football. But, as we know, only those who did not fall did not rise.

