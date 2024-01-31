VIDEO. Neymar rudely responded to haters who wrote about his overweight

The star of Al-Hilal and the Brazilian national team, Neymar, sternly responded to all the haters who have been extensively commenting on his supposedly unsatisfactory physical condition in recent days.

The former Barcelona and PSG footballer recorded a video in which he demonstrated that his abdomen looks normal and also gestured with his middle finger.

“Okay, overweight, but fat? I don't think so! Take it, haters! Give it up or run away!”, – Neymar says in the video.

Earlier, a video from Romario's party, attended by Neymar, went viral on the internet. It was evident that the footballer's physical form raised significant questions.

It's worth noting that Neymar has not played football since October 18, when he suffered a severe knee ligament injury in a match against Uruguay. Furthermore, it is expected that he will not play again this season and will miss the Copa América 2024.