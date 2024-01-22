VIDEO. How did he do it? 17-year-old junior served at a speed of 233 km/h at the Aus Open 2024

In the night of January 22, the matches of the junior Australian Open 2024 tennis tournament took place.

17-year-old Polish tennis player Tomasz Berkieta defeated Brazilian Enzo Colman de Freitas in three sets with a score of 7:6 (7:1), 3:6, 6:2.

However, the match was not remembered for the result. In the first set, at a score of 2:2 (30:15), Berkieta served at a speed of 233 km/h. He lost the point, but still set a record.

At the moment, this is the fastest serve in the tournament, across all categories. In second place is Ben Shelton's serve in the second round of the men's draw (231 km/h).

Earlier, it was reported that two historical records were set at the Australian Open 2024.

