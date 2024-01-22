At the Australian Open 2024 two historical records have been set

On January 22nd, all matches of the 1/8 finals of the Australian Open 2024 concluded.

The final match of the day featured Alexander Zverev against Cameron Norrie. The representative from Germany defeated the British player in five sets with a score of 7:5, 3:6, 6:3, 4:6, 7:6 (10:3).

This match marked the 36th five-setter in the Australian major. This number of matches with the maximum number of sets in the men's singles category was played for the first time on the Melbourne courts.

Also, for the first time in history, the first 6 seeds advanced to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open:

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) [1] Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) [2] Daniil Medvedev [3] Jannik Sinner (Italy) [4] Andrey Rublev [5] Alexander Zverev (Germany) [6]

The quarterfinal matches of the Aus Open 2024 will take place on January 23-24.

Match Highlights: Alexander Zverev vs. Cameron Norrie