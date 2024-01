На Australian Open 2024 установлено два исторических рекорда

32 - With Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norrie going to a fifth set in their R16 matchup, it will be the 32nd five-set match at this year's AO, breaking the Open Era record for five-setters at the event - 31, 1998. Marathons.#AusOpen | @AustralianOpen @TennisAustralia @atptour pic.twitter.com/eW7SD23sPq

— OptaAce (@OptaAce) January 22, 2024