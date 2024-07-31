(VIDEO) He's everywhere! Legendary Phelps gave swimming lessons for Snoop Dogg

The legendary American rapper Snoop Dogg has undoubtedly become the standout non-sporting star of the 2024 Olympics.

First, the rapper arrived in Paris to participate in the Olympic torch relay. Thousands of fans lined the streets just to catch a glimpse of the famous musician.

Snoop Dogg remains in the French capital, where he has been involved in creating a plethora of content.

Today, the official Olympics 2024 account on the social network X posted a video of the record holder for the most gold medals in Olympic history, Michael Phelps, giving the rapper swimming lessons.

Before that, Snoop Dogg attended training sessions of American fencers and judokas, where he also received a few lessons.

Snoop Dogg is really out here training with a U.S. Olympic fencing champ.



Here he is w/ Miles Chamley-Watson. Watch w/ sound on. Snoop hit him with: “Time out! Hold on! Back that ass up. Come on, cuz. Where you from?”



Additionally, Snoop Dogg was spotted yesterday at the women's team gymnastics events, where the evening's main star was the legendary Simone Biles.