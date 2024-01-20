VIDEO. He is back. Toney scores a splendid goal in his very first match following the suspension

Brentford forward Ivan Toney scored in his very first match after an eight-month suspension. On January 17, the player's football ban expired due to a violation of betting rules.

The striker showcased his prowess against Nottingham Forest with a direct free-kick during the 21st round of the English Premier League.

Interestingly, Toney's last goal was also against Nottingham. This occurred on April 29, 2023.

In the previous Premier League season, Toney secured the third position in the goal-scoring race. In 33 matches, the 27-year-old forward netted 20 goals. It was previously reported that despite interest from Arsenal, he opted to remain with Brentford.