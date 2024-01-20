VIDEO. He is back. Toney scores a splendid goal in his very first match following the suspension
Football news Today, 13:29
VIDEO. He is back. Toney scores a splendid goal in his very first match following the suspension
Brentford forward Ivan Toney scored in his very first match after an eight-month suspension. On January 17, the player's football ban expired due to a violation of betting rules.
The striker showcased his prowess against Nottingham Forest with a direct free-kick during the 21st round of the English Premier League.
Interestingly, Toney's last goal was also against Nottingham. This occurred on April 29, 2023.
In the previous Premier League season, Toney secured the third position in the goal-scoring race. In 33 matches, the 27-year-old forward netted 20 goals. It was previously reported that despite interest from Arsenal, he opted to remain with Brentford.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Basketball news Today, 13:28 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
Hockey news Today, 10:58 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
Football news Yesterday, 16:57 AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia
Football news Yesterday, 15:50 Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final
Football news Yesterday, 14:26 Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong
Football news Yesterday, 13:57 African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:06 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 17:05 Extraordinary proposal for Mbappe, Bayern needs Trippier. The main transfer news for 20.01.2022 Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. Tunisia and Mali couldn't determine the stronger side in a tense match Football news Today, 16:50 Serie A. Milan snatched victory over Udinese in a scandalous match Basketball news Today, 16:09 Leader of the Pacers Achieves Unique Milestone in the NBA Football news Today, 15:39 Scandal in Serie A. Match between Udinese and Milan was suspended due to racism from the stands Olympic Games News Today, 15:38 The IOC introduced restrictions on freedom of expression during the Summer Olympics Football news Today, 15:06 It became known how much Perisic will earn in Hajduk Football news Today, 15:01 Unexpected twist. It is known where the former star of Juventus and Bayern will continue his career Football news Today, 14:47 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 21
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Adrian Mannarino prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 MMA Today Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 MMA Today Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Frosinone vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Leeds United vs Preston North End prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Osasuna vs Getafe prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Empoli vs Monza prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Sheffield United vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Real Madrid vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024