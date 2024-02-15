VIDEO. Erling Haaland announced the launch of his own ice cream brand

Forward for Manchester City and the Norwegian national team, Erling Haaland, has announced the launch of his own ice cream brand. The line will be simply named "Haaland".

The personalized ice cream will be exclusively available in Norway, hitting Norwegian store shelves on February 19th. Production will be handled by the company Hennig Olsen.

The striker posted a video of himself enjoying the delicious treat while sitting on a couch in the Norwegian national team's jersey. "It's almost here — available exclusively in Norway from 19.2," captioned the video the star forward.

IT'S ALMOST HERE - Exclusively available in Norway from 19.2 pic.twitter.com/PP4zc7WI9f — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) February 15, 2024

In the current season, Haaland has scored 21 goals in 26 matches across all competitions. On February 17th, Manchester City will face Chelsea in the English Premier League.

Earlier, we reported that tragedy had struck the family of the Norwegian star.