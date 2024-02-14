Haaland has suffered a personal loss. The Norwegian did not take any breaks and played two matches

A tragedy has struck in the family of Manchester City's Norwegian forward Erling Haaland. On Saturday, February 10th, the striker's grandmother, Tone Rasdal, passed away, as reported by NRK.

At the time of her death, Erling's grandmother was 80 years old. The funeral is scheduled for the following week.

Despite the loss, Haaland did not take any time off from the club and played in two matches. On February 10th, the Citizens defeated Everton (2:0) thanks to a brace from the Norwegian. On February 13th, Manchester City secured a victory over Copenhagen in the Champions League (3:1).

In the current season, the star Norwegian has scored 21 goals in 26 matches across all competitions. On February 17th, Manchester City will face Chelsea in the English Premier League.