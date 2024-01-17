VIDEO. Bellingham starred in an epic Adidas advert

The new leader of Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham, takes center stage in the advertisement for Adidas boots from the legendary Predator series.

In the commercial, the English midfielder plays the role of a thief who steals the secret boots right from the laboratory.

from the lab 🧪 to every top bin worldwide 🎯



Predator, crafted for the generation of goal scorers

It's worth noting that Bellingham signed a multimillion-dollar contract with Adidas in November.

The 20-year-old midfielder moved to Real Madrid last summer from Borussia Dortmund for 103 million euros. He has had an incredible start to his Madrid career, scoring 17 goals and providing 6 assists in 23 matches across all competitions.