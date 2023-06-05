Victories of Juventus, Milan, and Inter: Results of the 38th round of Serie A

The matches of the final, 38th round of the Italian championship took place. It is worth noting the victories of Juventus, Milan, and Inter over Udinese, Verona, and Torino.

Milan - Verona: 3-1 (1-0)

Goals: Giroud, 45 (penalty) - 1-0, Faraoni, 72 - 1-1, Leao, 85 - 2-1, Leao, 90 - 3-1

Udinese - Juventus: 0-1 (0-0)

Goal: Chiesa, 68 - 0-1

Napoli - Sampdoria: 2-0 (0-0)

Goals: Osimhen, 64 (penalty) - 1-0, Simeone, 85 - 2-0

Torino - Inter: 0-1 (0-1)

Goal: Brozovic, 37 - 0-1

Empoli - Lazio: 0-1 (0-0)

Goals: Romagnoli, 48 - 0-1, Alberto, 90 - 0-2

Roma - Spezia: 2-1 (1-1)

Goals: Nikolaou, 6 - 0-1, Zalewski, 43 - 1-1, Dybala, 90 (penalty)

Sassuolo - Fiorentina: 1-3 (0-0)

Goals: Arthur, 46 - 0-1, Berardi, 71 (penalty) - 1-1, Saponaara, 79 - 1-2, Gonzalez, 83 - 1-3

Lecce - Bologna: 2-3 (1-0)

Goals: Banda, 17 - 1-0, Arnautovic, 58 - 1-1, Zirkzee, 81 - 1-2, Uden, 88 - 2-2, Ferguson, 90 - 2-3

Atalanta - Monza: 5-2 (2-0)

Goals: Koopmeiners, 12 - 1-0, Koopmeiners, 45 - 2-0, Colpani, 51 - 2-1, Haaland, 74 - 3-1, Koopmeiners, 79 - 4-1, Petagna, 81 - 4-2, Muriel, 90 - 5-2

Cremonese - Salernitana: 2-0 (1-0)

Goals: Buonaiuto, 25 - 1-0, Tsadjout, 88 - 2-0

Team standings: Napoli - 90, Lazio - 74, Inter - 72, Milan - 70, Atalanta - 64, Roma - 63, Juventus - 62, Fiorentina - 56, Bologna - 54, Torino - 53, Monza - 52, Udinese - 46, Sassuolo - 45, Empoli - 43, Salernitana - 42, Lecce - 36, Spezia, Verona - 31, Cremonese - 27, Sampdoria - 19.