Verstappen admits he used Senna's quote in arguments with stewards

Reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen often finds himself on the receiving end of penalties from FIA stewards, who have handed him a variety of sanctions over the years. But the Dutchman is always prepared for those conversations.

Details: In an interview with host Chris Harris, Verstappen discussed driving on the absolute limit and admitted that it's not just about skill, but also instinct and trust in the car. When Harris brought up Ayrton Senna's iconic phrase, "If you no longer go for a gap that exists, you are no longer a racing driver," Verstappen revealed the following.

Quote: "Sometimes you can actually use that argument in the stewards' office. I've genuinely said that," Verstappen admitted.

Reminder: During the long off-season, rumors swirled about the Dutchman making a move to Mercedes, fueled by Christian Horner's departure from his long-time role as Red Bull Racing principal. However, it now appears that this highly anticipated transfer won't be happening after all.