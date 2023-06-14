Veres retained his place in the Ukrainian Premier League.

In the return leg, the team from Rivne beat Zaporizhzhya Metallurg with a score of 6-1.

The first game ended with the score 1-0 in favor of Zaporizhzhya team.

"Veres vs Metallurg - 6:1

Goals: Krapivnyy (16, left goal), Balan (23, 66), Gagun (29), G.Pasich (82), Haiduchik (89) - Mogilny (90 +2)

"Veres": Kogut, Balan, Matkobozhyk, Khondak (Shukh, 78), Gagun, Lebedenko, Kucherov, Bliznychenko (V. Sharay, 78), S. Sharay (Godia, 70), G. Pasich (Povoroznyuk, 88), Shestakov (Haiduchik, 70)

"Metallurg: Baida, Sokol, Basov (Poddubny, 83), Veklyak (Palyukh, 64), Polevoy (Dvorovenko, 76), Krapivny, Seytkhalilov (Mogilny, 46), Shalfeev, Sad (Snizhko, 75), Belotserkovets, Sidorov