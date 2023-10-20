Vegas has equaled the record for current Stanley Cup holders

Vegas emerged victorious in an away fixture against the Winnipeg Jets with a scoreline of 5-3 during the NHL regular season. This triumph marked the Golden Knights' fifth consecutive win since the commencement of the season, amassing a flawless ten out of ten points. Notably, the solitary victory for the Golden Knights beyond regulation.

Securing five consecutive wins from the inception of the season mirrors a record previously held by the reigning Stanley Cup champions, as stated on the official NHL website. Prior to this achievement, the original Ottawa Senators in the 1920/1921 season and the Edmonton Oilers in the 1985/1986 season achieved similar feats.

It's worth recalling that the Vegas Golden Knights clinched the Stanley Cup in their sixth NHL season. Before this remarkable accomplishment, the team's most noteworthy achievement was reaching the finals in 2018. On their path to the Stanley Cup, Vegas triumphed over Winnipeg (4-1), Edmonton (4-2), Dallas (4-2), and ultimately bested Florida (4-1) in the finals.