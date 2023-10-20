Vegas and Boston continued their winning streaks. Results of NHL matches on October 20

On the night of October 20, the next NHL tour took place.

Dailysports introduces readers to all the results of the game day:

Buffalo – Calgary – 3:4 (2:2, 0:0, 1:2)

Florida – Toronto – 3:1 (2:0, 0:1, 1:0)

Rangers – Nashville – 1:4 (0:2, 1:2, 0:0)

Philadelphia – Edmonton – 4:1 (1:0, 2:1, 1:0)

Tampa Bay – Vancouver – 4:3 (1:0, 2:2, 1:1)

Minnesota – Los Angeles – 3:7 (2:4, 0:0, 1:3)

St. Louis – Arizona – 2:6 (0:1, 1:3, 1:2)

Winnipeg – Vegas – 3:5 (1:1, 1:2, 1:2)

Anaheim – Dallas – 2:3 (1:0, 0:2, 1:1)

Seattle – Carolina – 7:4 (3:1, 1:0, 3:3)

San Jose – Boston – 1:3 (0:2, 0:1, 1:0)

Colorado – Chicago – 4:0 (2:0, 1:0, 1:0)

The leader of the Western Conference remains Vegas, which achieved four clear victories and one in overtime in five championship matches.

Boston leads the Eastern Conference with three wins in three matches.