Vardy admitted he turned down several clubs to join Cremonese

He wanted to move to Italy that much.
Football news Today, 04:03
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Jamie Vardy. FC Cremonese

After leaving Leicester, Foxes legend Jamie Vardy was linked with a host of clubs, but he made the surprising decision to join Italian side Cremonese. The striker himself explained his choice.

Details: Vardy admitted there were clubs he turned down. He kept the names under wraps, though Wrexham was reportedly among them, and there was also late interest from Feyenoord.

Quote: "I don't want to name the clubs I rejected. I made this decision together with my family and I'm very happy. When we discussed this opportunity, I considered many factors, with my family coming first.

Fortunately, technology helped us. I had a video call with the coach for about 45–60 minutes, and he really passed his passion on to me. I'm working hard to be ready when the coach needs me. When I think about Italy and my football idol, it’s Del Piero. I watched him a lot as a kid," Vardy said.

