Vancouver Fires Warning Shot at Cruz Azul Ahead of Champions Cup Final

After securing their spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final, Vancouver Whitecaps wasted no time firing a shot at Cruz Azul. Minutes after the Liga MX side’s narrow 1-0 win over Tigres, which sent them through with a 2-1 aggregate score, Vancouver posted on social media listing the teams they’ve already eliminated and boldly declared: “Cruz Azul, you’re next,” according to Fox Sports.

The Canadian side has had an impressive run, starting from the first round. They edged Saprissa 3-2 on aggregate, advanced past Monterrey and Pumas on away goals after 3-3 ties, and demolished Inter Miami 5-1 in the semifinals. Their fearless message signals their intent to finish the job on June 1 at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City.

For Vancouver, the stakes are massive. The Champions Cup final not only crowns the regional champion but also awards spots in the 2025 Intercontinental Cup and the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup. Despite Cruz Azul being the pre-match favorite, Vancouver’s journey proves they’re no strangers to upsets.

Having already taken down heavyweights from Costa Rica, Mexico, and the MLS, Vancouver heads to the final with confidence and a growing belief that one more giant can fall.