Valentini Secures Another Season at Verona with Fiorentina Loan Extension

Nicolás Valentini will stay at Hellas Verona for another season after reaching a new loan agreement with Fiorentina, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport. The 24-year-old defender returns to the club where he played a key role in helping avoid relegation in the 2024/25 Serie A campaign. This time, the deal includes a purchase option of €3.5 million for 50% of his rights.

Valentini joined Fiorentina as a free agent following a bitter fallout with Boca Juniors but failed to make an appearance, spending his first month on the bench before being sent on loan in January. At Verona, he quickly became one of the starting centre-backs under Paolo Zanetti and featured in the final 14 matches of the season.

The team finished 14th with 37 points, six clear of relegation, and Valentini's performances—though inconsistent—were valued by the coaching staff. The extension signals a fresh opportunity for the Junín-born defender to solidify his place in European football after a rocky departure from Argentina and an uneventful stint in Florence. Verona will be hoping for greater stability and growth from the young centre-back this season.