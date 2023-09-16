Valencia brings Atletico to their knees. Simeone's team lost their first match of the season
Football news Today, 12:17
Photo: twitter.com/valenciacf / Author unknown
Atletico Madrid lost for the first time in an official match since May. In the fifth matchday of La Liga, Valencia defeated Diego Simeone's team at home 3:0.
The man of the match was Hugo Duro: the Bats striker scored two goals in the first half. After the break, Guerra Moreeno sent the third goal into the Atletico goal.
Thanks to this victory, Valencia rises to fifth place in the La Liga table - the team has 9 points after five matches. Atlético is in seventh place with 2 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss. The Indians are already five points behind Real Madrid.
Valencia - Atletico Madrid 3:0
Goals: Duro 5, Duro 34, Guerra Moreno 54
