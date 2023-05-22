EN RU
Main News Shakhtar has responded to the rumors about a coach change

Shakhtar has responded to the rumors about a coach change

Football news Today, 03:50
Shakhtar has responded to the rumors about a coach change

Shakhtar's Sporting Director, Darijo Srna, has commented on the information regarding the appointment of Patrick van Leeuwen, the current coach of Zorya Luhansk, as the new head coach of the Donetsk club.

"This information has appeared not by chance. It is a provocation aimed at destabilizing the team ahead of crucial matches. However, it will not succeed. We have our head coach, Igor Jovicevic, whom we trust and who has another year left on his contract. Therefore, we pay no attention to it, we believe in our abilities, and together we move forward towards future victories," said Srna, as quoted by "Football 24".

It is worth noting that in the 28th round of the Ukrainian championship, Shakhtar will indeed face Zorya. The match is scheduled for May 24th. Shakhtar, with 66 points, is currently leading the Premier League table, while Zorya, with 61 points, occupies the third position.

Evseeva Zhanna Evseeva Zhanna Dailysports's expert
