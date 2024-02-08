Usyk admitted that his love for Fury grew even stronger after the fight was postponed

The world champion in the WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight categories, Alexander Usyk, revealed that his "love" for Tyson Fury, the WBC belt holder in the same weight class, has grown even stronger since the postponement of their fight.

"Of course, more. Why? Because it's the man who has my fourth belt. It's the man who helped me become famous a lot. Because we, all people, must love friends, [people who are] not friends, acquaintances, all people. It's great when you are polite, not dirty." quotes Usyk Sky Sports.

Originally scheduled for February 17th, the unification bout in the heavyweight division was postponed due to Fury sustaining an injury during training camp. The new date for the bout is May 18, 2024.

Previously, Usyk's manager, Egis Klimas, referred to Fury as a coward. This statement elicited a strong reaction from the “Gypsy King.”