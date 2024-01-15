US Open winner gets off to a strong start at the Major in Melbourne

Coco Gauff, 19, saw no resistance from Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmidlova in the first round of the Australian Open 2024 Grand Slam.

The match lasted just one hour and one minute. In the first set, the American gave her opponent three games (6:3), and won the second set 6:0.

Coco Gauff reaches the second round of the Aus Open for the fourth time in her career. So far, the highest achievement on the courts in Melbourne is reaching the fourth round in 2020 and 2023.

Coco's next opponent will be another American - Caroline Dolehide.

We should also add that Gauff has the fourth seeded number four at the Aus Open.

Earlier we reported that at the start of the Aus Open 2024 Wimbledon champion defeated the 93rd racket of the world.