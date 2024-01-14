Supersensation at the Australian Open. The Wimbledon champion lost devastatingly to the 93rd racket

On January 15, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic, WTA 7) commenced her campaign at the 2024 Australian Open.

In the 1/64 finals, the Czech tennis player unexpectedly succumbed to the 93rd-ranked player in the world, Dayana Yastremska (Ukraine), in two sets in just 1 hour and 15 minutes.

The encounter concluded with a resounding victory for the Ukrainian, with a scoreline of 6:1, 6:2.

Australian Open 2024. 1/64 finals

Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) [7] - Dayana Yastremska (Ukraine) [Q] - 1:6, 2:6

This marked the fourth meeting between the two players. The head-to-head record is now level at 2-2.

It's worth noting that the Ukrainian began her Australian major journey from the qualifying rounds. She now boasts four consecutive victories on the Melbourne courts.

In the 1/32 finals, Yastremska will face Varvara Gracheva.