Updated style. Ferrari and Racing Bulls unveil new liveries for the Miami Grand Prix

Formula 1 roars back this weekend after a two-week break—and with its return come some striking changes, including fresh updates to the cars’ designs.

Details: Two teams have unveiled updated liveries for the Miami Grand Prix, which kicks off on Friday, May 2. Ferrari has added bold white and blue accents to its trademark look, bringing a new flair to the Scuderia’s classic style. Meanwhile, Racing Bulls have completely overhauled their color scheme, taking to the track in a head-turning white-and-pink livery.

Unveiling the new livery, to mark one year of the Scuderia Ferrari @HP partnership 🤝 pic.twitter.com/n0zSdx48XR — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 30, 2025

Giving the VCARB 02 a Miami makeover 🩷#F1 #VCARB #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/foGBH9v96N — Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team (@visacashapprb) April 30, 2025

Traditionally, Ferrari’s legendary color has always been red, but this weekend the Scuderia will appear in a fresh guise—a bold new design dominated by white and blue.

The Grand Prix will run from Friday to Sunday, May 2 to 4, featuring both a sprint and the main race. Ferrari currently sits fourth in the Constructors’ Championship, holding 78 points—just 11 shy of the third-placed team.

