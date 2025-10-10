Unstoppable! Erling Haaland named Premier League Player of the Month
The Manchester City striker is demonstrating an exceptionally high level of play.
Details: Today, the official English Premier League account on social media platform X published a post announcing that 25-year-old Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has been named Player of the Month.
In September, Haaland managed to score 5 goals in the Premier League, and currently, he leads the top scorers' chart with 9 goals, ahead of Semenyo and Jaidon Anthony.
This season, Haaland has played 9 matches for the Citizens across all competitions, netting 12 goals. His current contract with City runs until 2034, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at 180 million euros.
