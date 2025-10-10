ES ES FR FR
Unstoppable! Erling Haaland named Premier League Player of the Month

Beyond competition!
Football news Today, 06:39
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Unstoppable! Erling Haaland named Premier League Player of the Month Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The Manchester City striker is demonstrating an exceptionally high level of play.

Details: Today, the official English Premier League account on social media platform X published a post announcing that 25-year-old Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has been named Player of the Month.

In September, Haaland managed to score 5 goals in the Premier League, and currently, he leads the top scorers' chart with 9 goals, ahead of Semenyo and Jaidon Anthony.

This season, Haaland has played 9 matches for the Citizens across all competitions, netting 12 goals. His current contract with City runs until 2034, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at 180 million euros.

Reminder: ‘Fat Frenchman’: Haaland trolls Man City newcomer Rayan Cherki

