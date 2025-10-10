Prediction on game Total over 1,5 Odds: 1.58 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Late on Friday night, October 10, Suriname will take on Guatemala in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The match kicks off at 23:00 CET, and I’ve got a betting tip for this clash.

Suriname vs Guatemala: Match Preview

Suriname have had a strong campaign in the second stage of World Cup qualifying. They managed to outperform El Salvador in their group, collecting ten points from four matches and drawing with the Salvadorans in the final round. Suriname finished first, two points clear of El Salvador. In the third round, they pulled off an impressive 0–0 draw against Panama, securing a valuable point. A few days later, they travelled to face El Salvador again, this time earning a 2–1 victory. With four points from two matches, Suriname currently sit top of the table.

Guatemala, meanwhile, suffered a narrow 0–2 defeat to Panama in the second round but still managed to advance. Victories over Guadeloupe (3–2) and Jamaica (by the narrowest of margins) saw them pull off a surprise and claim second place in their group. However, their start to the third round has been far from ideal. They lost their opening match 0–1 to El Salvador and were held to a 1–1 draw by Panama in the second round. With just one point from two games, Guatemala currently occupy fourth place. Still, the situation is not hopeless—they trail second place by two points and first by three.

Suriname vs Guatemala: Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Guatemala are winless in their last three matches: one draw and two defeats.

Suriname won their most recent match but had gone five games without a victory before that.

Guatemala have conceded at least one goal in each of their last six matches.

Suriname have failed to score in three of their last four matches.

The last time these teams met was back in 2004, when Guatemala won 3–1.

In total, they have faced each other three times, with Guatemala unbeaten in all encounters.

Probable Lineups

Suriname: Vaesen; Dijksteel, Balker, Pinas, Van der Kust; Paal, Klaas; Becker, Lonwijk, Margaret; Vlijter

Guatemala: Hagen; Herrera, Ardon, Pinto, Samayoa, Morales; Santis, Franco, Rosales, Munoz; Rubin

Prediction

Both teams will be highly motivated to take all three points. Suriname are producing surprising results this campaign, while Guatemala find themselves in a difficult position and in desperate need of a win. I suggest betting on over 1.5 total goals in this match.