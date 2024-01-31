After losing to Messi FIFA The Best award Haaland pondered a move to Real Madrid

In mid-January, Erling Haaland lost to Lionel Messi in the FIFA The Best poll, and this could push the Norwegian forward of Manchester City towards decisive actions.

As reported by As, after Argentinian's victory there have been discussions among Haaland's circle about the possibility of "moving to a club like Real to garner even more attention."

Haaland and Messi both scored 48 points in the FIFA The Best poll, but the Argentine won with more votes from national team captains.

It's worth noting that Real Madrid had previously undertaken an operation to lure the Norwegian striker to their team.

In the current season, Haaland has played 22 matches for Manchester City, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists. Transfermarkt values the player at 180 million euros.