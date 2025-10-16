Unprecedented generosity! Every Saudi Arabia national team player receives €1.15 million for qualifying for the 2026 World Cup

A beautiful and generous gesture from the country's leadership!

Major motivation for the players.

Details: According to Asharq Business, each Saudi Arabia national team player received 5 million Saudi riyals for securing a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

It is reported that this decision was personally initiated by Saudi Arabia's Minister of Sports, Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, who believes the reward is well deserved.

On Tuesday, the Saudis played out a goalless draw against Iraq, which guaranteed them top spot in the qualifying group and direct qualification for the World Cup in the United States.

This will be the third consecutive World Cup appearance for Saudi Arabia. In their history, the Saudi national team has qualified for the World Cup six times.

