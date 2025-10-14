A Draw Was Enough: Saudi Arabia Qualify for Their Third Consecutive World Cup

ES ES FR FR
A day of celebration for Saudi fans.
Football news Today, 16:48
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Saudi Arabia faced Iraq in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier — a match that proved decisive in the battle for direct qualification.

Heading into the game, Saudi Arabia held the advantage on goal difference, meaning a draw would be enough for them to advance. Iraq, on the other hand, needed a win but failed to create any real threat throughout the match.

The Saudis controlled proceedings, had several chances to score, but couldn’t convert — yet they kept a clean sheet. The goalless draw was all they needed to book their place at the 2026 World Cup.

This marks Saudi Arabia’s third consecutive appearance at the tournament and their seventh World Cup overall.

Reminder: The 2034 FIFA World Cup, which is most likely to be held in Saudi Arabia, could be postponed to 2035.

