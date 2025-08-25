Unpleasant surprise: Dutch team’s bikes stolen during the Vuelta a España

This past weekend marked the second stage of the Vuelta a España, a key event on the UCI World Tour calendar. But after the finish, one team faced an unwelcome incident.

The Dutch squad Team Visma Lease a Bike lost several bicycles after their mechanics’ equipment truck was broken into on Sunday night.

The team reported that police have launched an investigation into the theft. The exact number of stolen bikes has not been disclosed—only that “several” were taken. Meanwhile, the team’s mechanics are working tirelessly to prepare for the third stage.

The team also confirmed that Axel Zingle is withdrawing from the Vuelta following a crash that involved several riders, including stage classification leader Jonas Vingegaard, who is also from the same team.