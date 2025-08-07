Universidad Católica Lose Key Player Ahead of Monumental Clash Against Colo Colo

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Football news Today, 20:31
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Universidad Católica are already preparing for their upcoming clásico against Colo Colo, but they will be without a key starter. According to RedGol, full-back Sebastián Arancibia will miss the match scheduled for Saturday, August 16 at 3:00 p.m. at Estadio Monumental due to suspension.

Arancibia was sent off in Católica’s recent match against Deportes Iquique and was expected to serve his ban during their now-postponed fixture against Ñublense. The match was originally planned as the inaugural game at the new Claro Arena, but the stadium failed to receive official approval. A proposed move to Estadio Santa Laura was also rejected by local authorities.

As a result, Arancibia will now sit out the high-stakes clash against Colo Colo. The absence is a blow for coach Daniel Garnero, who had steadily integrated the young defender into his regular starting lineup.

Since joining the first team, Arancibia has contributed not only with consistent performances but also by helping the club meet its required quota of under-21 minutes in Chile’s top division. His suspension forces Garnero to reconsider his defensive options ahead of one of the season’s most critical matches.

Católica defeated Colo Colo 2-0 in their last encounter, but that match was played under different circumstances. Playing at the Monumental is always a tougher task, and the Cruzados will need to be at full strength to keep their hopes alive of climbing higher in the standings.

