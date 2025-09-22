Unexpected turn: Germany may block Israel's exclusion from UEFA tournaments

Help has come from an unexpected source.

Crescendoing calls for the suspension of Israeli clubs and national teams from UEFA competitions have reached a critical point, with a potential vote scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, according to media reports. However, the Middle Eastern federation has found an unexpected ally.

Details: As reported by Israel Hayom, representatives of the Israeli federation are confident that the German Football Association, along with their counterparts from Hungary, will attempt to block the vote on Israel's exclusion from UEFA tournaments.

The Israeli federation itself is also making concerted efforts to prevent the vote from taking place, "working on this from all angles" and rallying support from both sporting and diplomatic allies.

Reminder: The UEFA Executive Committee has the authority to suspend membership if a serious violation of the organization's statutes, regulations, or decisions is established. To pass such a resolution, a vote of all committee members is required, with three-quarters support needed for approval.