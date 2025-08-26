Unexpected move. Nemanja Matić joins Sassuolo

Sassuolo have made their return to Serie A, and after their opening match—a 0-2 defeat to Napoli—the club has pulled off a major squad boost.

Details: The newcomer to Italy’s football elite has announced the signing of former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matić. The 37-year-old Serbian has inked a deal with Sassuolo until the end of the season, with an option to extend for another year.

Reminder: Matić still had a year left on his contract with French side Lyon, but according to Transfermarkt, the move went through as a free transfer.

Matić already has Serie A experience, having played for Roma in the 2023–24 season before heading to French club Rennes. His most recent team was Lyon, where he made 37 appearances last season, scoring once and providing one assist.