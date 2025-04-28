Unexpected! Kyle Walker spotted on a Ryanair flight from Milan to Manchester

AC Milan star Kyle Walker was unexpectedly seen onboard a Ryanair flight from Milan to Manchester, reports the Daily Mail. It is noted that the flight took place on Sunday evening.

The publication also reported that during the flight, Walker enjoyed watching the popular Netflix show Temptation Island. The show's premise involves several couples going to a tropical island to test their fidelity.

An interesting choice, considering Walker's own situation, as his marriage is reportedly in crisis due to the Englishman's infidelities.

It is also noted that the Milan and England national team player was signing autographs for the flight attendants and, according to one of the passengers, was "quite charming." Additionally, there is information that during the flight he was exchanging messages with his national teammate and former Manchester City colleague Jack Grealish.

Recall that Walker joined Milan on loan from City in January this year. It is not yet known whether Kyle will remain with the team after the loan agreement expires. Walker has played 13 matches for Milan this season across all competitions, but has not contributed any goals or assists.