Unexpected catch! Carlos Sainz shares a hilarious video from his yacht getaway

Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz is taking a break from racing during the Grand Prix off-season. The Spaniard shared a funny video from his seaside holiday on Instagram, showing off his rather unusual catch of the day—a ladder!

Sainz posted the video with the caption “Always ready on the boat 💪🏼”, where he demonstrated some unconventional “underwater fishing.” In the clip, you can see the Spaniard diving under the water with a rope, descending to a depth of 11 meters, and hauling up… a ladder from the sea floor!

In the video, Carlos jokes with his friends that they “caught” a very big ladder, calling it the biggest catch of the season, while one of his friends wryly notes that it was a great rescue.

It’s worth noting that this Formula 1 season hasn’t been particularly successful for Sainz. The Williams driver currently sits 16th in the championship standings, having scored just 16 points. His best results this season have been eighth-place finishes at the Saudi Arabian and Emilia Romagna Grands Prix.