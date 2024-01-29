Uncertainty over the new coach's identity might lead Liverpool to cancel the transfer

Last week, it became known that Liverpool would change their head coach and sporting director at the end of the season, which has already had an impact on the club's transfer policy.

According to David Ornstein, the scouts are interested in 18-year-old midfielder Antonio Nusa from Brugge, but they will refrain from making any moves to bring in the Norwegian until the new head coach and sporting director are determined.

In the current season, the 18-year-old Norwegian has played in 28 matches for Brugge, scoring four goals and providing three assists. Earlier, we reported that Tottenham is also competing for Nusa. It is reported that Brentford is the main contender for the winger, willing to pay the Belgian club over 30 million euros.

Transfermarkt values the player, who is under contract with Brugge until the summer of 2027, slightly lower at 17 million euros.