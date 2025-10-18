Umtiti takes his first steps in coaching. The Frenchman begins his internship at Paris FC
The former defender wants to become a coach
Football news Today, 04:23Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/ActuL1_/status/1979436545267339345
Former France and Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, who recently announced his retirement, has made his ambitions clear: he wants to become a head coach.
Details: Umtiti has already taken his first step in this new direction. Since the start of this week, he has been interning with Paris FC in order to obtain the required coaching licenses.
Reminder: Before France's match against Azerbaijan, Samuel Umtiti received a special award from the French national team.