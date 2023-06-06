Ukrainian winger Tsygankov addressed to the Spanish fans

In his address to the fans after the defeat against Osasuna (1:2) in the last round of the Spanish championship, Ukrainian Girona winger Viktor Tsygankov expressed gratitude for the support and love that the team received during the season.

"We gave everything, but it was not enough to achieve our goals. Unfortunately, we end the season this way," he said.

Recall that the team finished in 10th place in the standings of the Spanish Primera, without the opportunity to play in the European Cups.

The Ukrainian has been playing for Girona since the winter of this year.