Ukrainian Premier League match between Kolos and Karpaty halted. What happened?

During the third round of the Ukrainian Premier League, Kolos is hosting Karpaty. The match, held in Kovalevka in the Kyiv region, was interrupted in the 34th minute.

An air raid alert was declared in the Kyiv region. The referee was forced to take the teams off the pitch and head to the bomb shelter. Play will resume once the threat has passed.

At the moment of the stoppage, the score was 1-0 in favor of the home side. The only goal so far belongs to Yuriy Klymchuk. Notably, earlier the match between Rukh and Obolon was also halted.

It's worth recalling that since August 2022, when the Ukrainian championship resumed, a strict safety protocol has been in place: all matches are immediately suspended if an air raid alert is issued in the region where the game is being played.