Ukrainian Premier League match Rukh Lviv vs Obolon interrupted. What happened?

Today, August 15, the opening game of the third round of the Ukrainian Premier League between Rukh Lviv and Obolon was underway in Lviv. However, the match was interrupted in the 68th minute for reasons beyond the control of the players or teams.

Details: The cause was an air raid alert issued across all of Ukraine, including Lviv. The match will resume once the alert is lifted.

For the record: The game was halted with the score at 1-1. The visitors took the lead through a strike from Denys Ustymenko midway through the first half. That scoreline remained until the 62nd minute, when the hosts equalized courtesy of a stunning free-kick from Rostyslav Liakh.

Under martial law in Ukraine, strict safety protocols are in place: if an air raid siren sounds in the region hosting a match, play is immediately suspended, all participants take shelter, and the game resumes only after the all-clear is given.