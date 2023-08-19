Ukrainian Malinovsky moved to the Italian club

The press service of Genoa CFC has announced on their official website the transfer of midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi from Marseille and the Ukrainian national team.

The Italian club has signed the Ukrainian player on a one-year loan deal. In the summer of 2024, Genoa will have a priority option to purchase the player's transfer for €10 million. It's worth noting that Genoa was relegated from Serie A at the end of the previous season and will now compete in Serie B.

The 30-year-old Malinovskyi played for Marseille from January 2023. He joined the club on loan from Atalanta, and six months later, the French club exercised the option to buy the player. The transfer fee was €10 million. He played a total of 23 matches for Marseille in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026. Previously, Malinovskyi also played for clubs like Shakhtar Donetsk, Sevastopol, Zorya, and Genk.

Malinovskyi has been playing for the Ukrainian national team since 2015. He has played 55 matches for the Ukrainian national team, scoring seven goals, providing seven assists, and receiving 12 yellow cards.