Ukrainian Dovbik may move to the La Liga club

Spanish club Girona, where Ukrainian midfielder Viktor Tsyhankov plays, has shown interest in the forward Artem Dovbyk from Dnipro-1 and the Ukrainian national team, according to journalist Igor Tsyganyk.

According to the source, the Spanish club could acquire the player during the summer transfer window and may offer between five to 7.5 million euros for his services. Previously, it was reported that Dnipro-1 valued the forward at 10 million euros. Lazio has also shown interest in him.

In the past season, 26-year-old Dovbyk played 39 matches in all competitions for Dnipro-1, scoring 29 goals and providing eight assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.