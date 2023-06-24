Ukraine snatched victory in the match of the European Youth Championship

In the match of the 2nd round of the group stage of the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, the Ukrainian national team defeated the Romanian national team with a score of 1-0.

The victory for the Ukrainian team came from an own goal by Victor Dican.

With six points, Ukraine is leading the Group B standings, while Romania remains in last place with 0 points.

Romania U21 - Ukraine U21 - 0:1 (0:0)

Goal: Dican (own goal), 89' - 0:1

Romania: Tyrnovanu, Pantya, Rakovitsan, Dican, Tsiku, Lixandru (Pop, 82'), Skrechu (Chimpanu, 82'), Ishfan, Petrila (Albu, 57'), Muntianu (Popescu, 57'), Markovich (Birlidzha, 62').

Ukraine: Trubin, Sich, Taloverov, Batagov, Ovcharenko, Bondarenko (Ocheretko, 86'), Brazhko (Zhelyzko, 86'), Kashchuk (Vyunnyk, 77'), Kryskiv (Bragaru, 68'), Sudakov, Sikan (Vanat, 68').

Red card: Vanat (90+2).