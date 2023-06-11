Ukraine lost to Kazakhstan in the World Cup final

В the final match of the Socca World Cup (a variation of mini-football), the Ukrainian national team lost to Kazakhstan in a penalty shootout.

Kazakhstan had a successful start to the match, taking a two-goal lead. Abai Elemessov and Altinbek Murzabekov scored the goals. In the 18th minute, Andriy Melnyk reduced the deficit. Towards the end of the second half, Melnyk scored again, equalizing the score.

Ukraine - Kazakhstan - 2:2 (penalty shootout - 1:2)

Goals: Elemessov, 10 - 0:1, Murzabekov, 14 - 0:2, Melnyk, 18 - 1:2, Melnyk, 37 - 2:2