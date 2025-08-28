RU RU ES ES FR FR
UEFA will make an exception for Barcelona. A precedent will be set

This has never happened before.
Due to the ongoing saga with the Camp Nou renovation, Barcelona has been left virtually without a home stadium. As a result, even UEFA has been forced to bend its own rules.

Details: According to The Athletic, with Camp Nou unready and the Olympic Stadium unavailable because of a Post Malone concert on September 12, Europe's football governing body is prepared to break its tradition and allow Barcelona to play their opening Champions League league stage match away from home. No such exception has ever been made for any club before.

If Barcelona informs UEFA that they wish to play at Camp Nou, the organization will carry out an inspection to ensure the stadium meets all safety and technical requirements.

Reminder: It was previously decided that the home match against Valencia would be played at the Johan Cruyff Stadium. The match against Los Che is scheduled for September 14, but the Blaugrana will not have enough time to secure a permit from the city council to open Camp Nou for use by the deadline.

