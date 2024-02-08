UEFA Nations League 2024/2025 group stage draw: all results

The draw for the new season of the UEFA Nations League, a prestigious football tournament among national teams, took place today in Paris.

It is worth recalling that the tournament involves all 54 European national teams, which are divided into four divisions based on the results of the previous Nations League season. In Leagues A, B and C there are four groups of four teams each. And in League D, there are two groups of three teams. The participants will play one home and one away match against each group opponent.

Spain is the current winners of the UEFA Nations League. In the summer of 2023, Furia Roja defeated Croatia in the final in a 5-4 penalty shootout.

Results of the draw

League A

Group A1: Croatia, Portugal, Poland, Scotland.

Croatia, Portugal, Poland, Scotland. Group A2: Italy, Belgium, France, Israel.

Italy, Belgium, France, Israel. Group A3: Netherlands, Hungary, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Netherlands, Hungary, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Group A4: Spain, Denmark, Switzerland, Serbia.

League B

Group B1: Czech Republic, Ukraine, Albania, Georgia.

Czech Republic, Ukraine, Albania, Georgia. Group B2: England, Finland, Ireland, Greece.

England, Finland, Ireland, Greece. Group B3: Austria, Norway, Slovenia, Kazakhstan.

Austria, Norway, Slovenia, Kazakhstan. Group B4: Wales, Iceland, Montenegro, Turkey.

League C

Group C1: Sweden, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Estonia.

Sweden, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Estonia. Group C2: Romania, Kosovo, Cyprus, Lithuania/Gibraltar*.

Romania, Kosovo, Cyprus, Lithuania/Gibraltar*. Group C3: Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Belarus.

Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Belarus. Group C4: Armenia, Faroe Islands, Northern Macedonia, Latvia.

League D

Group D1: Lithuania/Gibraltar*, San Marino, Liechtenstein.

Lithuania/Gibraltar*, San Marino, Liechtenstein. Group D2: Moldova, Malta, Andorra.

*Determined after knockout matches in March 2024